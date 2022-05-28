Pitcairn Co. Sells 778 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,748 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 41.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

