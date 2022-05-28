PIXEL Market Cap Tops $799,572.72 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $799,572.72 and approximately $147.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,986.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.21 or 0.00614828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00170193 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00016419 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

