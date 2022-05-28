Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Up 78.6% in May

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the April 30th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 73.5 days.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Polaris Infrastructure from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of RAMPF opened at $15.66 on Friday. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

