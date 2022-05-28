Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Ellen F. Harshman Sells 250 Shares

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $20,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $93.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $82.99.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Post by 101.6% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,326 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Post in the first quarter valued at $26,200,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Post by 23.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after purchasing an additional 336,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Post by 7.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,096,000 after purchasing an additional 267,180 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 355.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after purchasing an additional 266,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

