Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Ellen F. Harshman Sells 250 Shares

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $20,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $93.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $82.99.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Post by 101.6% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,326 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Post in the first quarter valued at $26,200,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Post by 23.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after purchasing an additional 336,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Post by 7.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,096,000 after purchasing an additional 267,180 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 355.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after purchasing an additional 266,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
About Post (Get Rating)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
