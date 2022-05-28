Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Update

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the April 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PTAM traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 71,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,286. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Potash America has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.
About Potash America
