Premier Miton Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.70 (LON:PMI)

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PMI stock opened at GBX 123 ($1.55) on Friday. Premier Miton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 109 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 207 ($2.60). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £194.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67.

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 133,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.52), for a total transaction of £161,219.19 ($202,867.99).

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.