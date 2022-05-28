Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.40.

NYSE PBH opened at $56.23 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

