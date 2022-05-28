PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells $173,586.00 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) Director Clint Hurt sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $173,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Clint Hurt sold 700 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $56,266.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Clint Hurt sold 2,000 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $165,180.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Clint Hurt sold 471 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $38,447.73.

Shares of PNRG opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $89.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.93. The stock has a market cap of $165.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.82 and a beta of 0.80.

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PrimeEnergy Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

