Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Robert Yates Clagett Acquires 1,920 Shares of Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director Robert Yates Clagett acquired 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $24,864.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,016 shares in the company, valued at $479,357.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FRST opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

