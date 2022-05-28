Project Inverse 1-Day Volume Reaches $131,095.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Project Inverse has a market cap of $280,123.84 and approximately $131,095.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $680.96 or 0.02344710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00507289 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00032726 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008729 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 47,021,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,532,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.