Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Update

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 129.7% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Prosegur Cash stock remained flat at $$3.17 during midday trading on Friday. 119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. Prosegur Cash has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.72.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile (Get Rating)
