Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Update

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 129.7% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Prosegur Cash stock remained flat at $$3.17 during midday trading on Friday. 119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. Prosegur Cash has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.72.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

