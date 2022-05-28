ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

NOBL stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average of $94.16.

