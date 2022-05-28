Prosper (PROS) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Prosper (PROS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a market cap of $928,852.20 and approximately $1.05 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prosper has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prosper Profile

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

