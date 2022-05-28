Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.63.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.90. 713,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,320. The company has a market capitalization of $433.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 261.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.