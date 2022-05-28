Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average of $99.91.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

