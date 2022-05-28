Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.05 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,685,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,295,000 after acquiring an additional 88,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 328,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,627,000 after acquiring an additional 114,618 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,146 shares of company stock worth $3,201,162 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.99. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

