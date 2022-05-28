Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.25 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

