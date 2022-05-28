Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.52 Million Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in UniFirst by 25.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,716,000 after buying an additional 202,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,367,000 after buying an additional 69,604 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 756,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,267,000 after buying an additional 35,660 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in UniFirst by 192.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 29,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $4,749,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $165.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.46 and a 200-day moving average of $184.81. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.99. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $156.04 and a one year high of $242.79.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

UniFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.