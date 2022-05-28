Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 478,395 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,679,185 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.47.

NYSE TRV opened at $177.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

