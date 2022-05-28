Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 110 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $321.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.12 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

