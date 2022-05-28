Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 53,473 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,473 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Biogen by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,679,000 after acquiring an additional 158,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 467,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,252,000 after buying an additional 157,145 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 143,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Biogen by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,365,000 after buying an additional 140,484 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Biogen by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,930,000 after acquiring an additional 140,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.47.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $206.20 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.87 and a 200 day moving average of $220.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

