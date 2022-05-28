Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Cowen

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSTG. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.40.

PSTG stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

