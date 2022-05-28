PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Shares Up 34.8%

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 34.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 1,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 20,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

PureBase Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUBC)

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets in the United States. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.

