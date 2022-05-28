Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.02. Purple Innovation posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $143.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRPL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $45.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,364,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,026. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $403.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 960,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $4,389,000.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,137,850 shares in the company, valued at $183,429,974.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack Roddy bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,401,145 shares of company stock valued at $48,289,659 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $2,362,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,651 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $3,784,000. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 503,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 234,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 114,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

