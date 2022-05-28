Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Down 77.3% in May

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the April 30th total of 225,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Q&K International Group stock. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,778,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Q&K International Group makes up about 1.2% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Highlander Partners L.P. owned 3.72% of Q&K International Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Q&K International Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 66,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,835. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. Q&K International Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

