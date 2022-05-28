Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys 24,103 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,103 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBKR traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.19. 688,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,599. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.51.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $1,270,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $37,328,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

