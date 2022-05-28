Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Cuts Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 8,282,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,932,591. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.05.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 11.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

