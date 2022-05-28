Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,689 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Jackson Financial worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 65,680 shares during the period. CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,418,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,326,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.36 per share, with a total value of $156,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 422,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,263,116.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $8,700,788.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,090,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,244 shares of company stock valued at $978,498.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $36.24. 1,041,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,731. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.44. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

