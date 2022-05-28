Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 438,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,923 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,379,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,749,000 after purchasing an additional 198,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1,110.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 168,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 154,421 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 104.8% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 110,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 54.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 95,364 shares during the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 123,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,345. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aamir Hussain acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,144,302 shares of company stock worth $9,289,089. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

