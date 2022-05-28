Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 60.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,900,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 66.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

