Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 166,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 18.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,402,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,335,000 after purchasing an additional 530,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PNM Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,689,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,676,000 after buying an additional 104,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PNM Resources by 355.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,938,000 after buying an additional 1,355,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,736,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,204,000 after buying an additional 779,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 105.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,798,000 after purchasing an additional 817,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

