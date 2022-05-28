Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $33,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $869.47.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $14.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $666.53. The stock had a trading volume of 980,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,535. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $582.58 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $677.81 and a 200-day moving average of $784.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

