Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 86,760 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,760 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. State Street Corp grew its position in Ventas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,878 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ventas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,477,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,504,000 after purchasing an additional 237,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.40. 1,392,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,701. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 147.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average is $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

