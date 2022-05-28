RAI Finance (SOFI) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a market cap of $20.96 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $648.17 or 0.02236838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.90 or 0.00506965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00032533 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008783 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

