Randall J. Weisenburger Buys 100,000 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($17.89) to GBX 1,537 ($19.34) in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Palliser Capital UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 103,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 40,688 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

