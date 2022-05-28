Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the April 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

REEMF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 88,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,950. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 million, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of -0.66. Rare Element Resources has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

