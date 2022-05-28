Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the April 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
REEMF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 88,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,950. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 million, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of -0.66. Rare Element Resources has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.75.
