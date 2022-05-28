Raymond James Cuts Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target to $85.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

NYSE LPI opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 3.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 30.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,112.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $452,878.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,548. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1,900.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 88,591 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,187 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.