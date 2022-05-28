RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) EVP Simon Pang Sells 6,494 Shares of Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) EVP Simon Pang sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $137,997.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RBB opened at $21.62 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $414.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,744,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 238,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 63,918 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 193,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 39,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

RBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.