RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) EVP Simon Pang Sells 6,494 Shares of Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) EVP Simon Pang sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $137,997.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
RBB opened at $21.62 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $414.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,744,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 238,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 63,918 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 193,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 39,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.
RBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
