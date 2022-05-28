Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Receives $6.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RLLMF shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

RLLMF opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Real Matters has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $14.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.