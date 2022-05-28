Realio Network One Day Volume Tops $447,866.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Realio Network has a total market cap of $251,942.08 and $447,866.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

