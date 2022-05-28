Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RETA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $29.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.25. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,650.72% and a negative return on equity of 137.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

