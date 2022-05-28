Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Short Interest Up 125.5% in May

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a growth of 125.5% from the April 30th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 965.0 days.

OTCMKTS RCPUF remained flat at $$10.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. Recipe Unlimited has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

Get Recipe Unlimited alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCPUF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Recipe Unlimited from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Recipe Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Recipe Unlimited from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises full-service restaurants brands. It operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. The company operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, The Keg, Anejo, Blanco Cantina, Casey's, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Fionn MacCool's, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recipe Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recipe Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.