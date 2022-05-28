Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8,650.00.

Several research analysts have commented on RBGLY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($96.89) to GBX 8,000 ($100.67) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($114.51) to GBX 9,300 ($117.03) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 265,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,159. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2432 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

