Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.03

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from €47.00 ($50.00) to €44.00 ($46.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.82.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

