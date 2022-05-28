Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Recruit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

RCRUY opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. Recruit has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $14.39.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

