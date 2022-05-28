Red Door Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 722.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,095.33.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded up $26.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,055.39. 226,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,636. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,041.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,978.74. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.48 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.66 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

