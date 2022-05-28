Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $19.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $428.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,559,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $421.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.79. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $370.27 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.