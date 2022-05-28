Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for 1.6% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,217,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,496,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,102,000 after buying an additional 104,044 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.14.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.41. 672,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $136.31 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

