Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $685,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $720,994,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after acquiring an additional 876,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $199,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,327. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.08.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.74.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

