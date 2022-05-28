Red Door Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 81,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,482,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,358,203. The stock has a market cap of $173.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

